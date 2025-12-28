Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
|
28.12.2025 21:42:54
Why a New $3 Million Bet on Pathward Stock Signals Confidence in a Bank Posting $7.87 EPS
On November 14, Illinois-based Guardian Wealth Management disclosed a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH), adding 40,545 shares worth an estimated $3 million in the third quarter.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, Guardian Wealth Management initiated a new position in Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) during the third quarter. The fund acquired 40,545 shares, bringing the estimated value of the holding to $3.00 million as of September 30. This move accounted for 1.77% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
