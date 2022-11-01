|
01.11.2022 15:05:00
Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms
Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. This hasn't gone over well with Wall Street, which can sometimes act like a popularity contest. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms.But doing the right thing isn't always popular, and Meta has forged on with its plans to invest tens of billions of dollars to develop its metaverse business Reality Labs, an investment that Zuckerberg has acknowledged could take years to bear fruit.Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
