Why a Roth IRA Conversion Makes Sense Right Now

As the broad market indices have declined by double digits since the start of the year, it makes sense to think about how you can make the most of the situation. Market downturns can present tax-planning opportunities, and it's worthwhile to at least explore what some of those strategies might look like. One of the best tactics on which to capitalize during a down market is the Roth conversion. In short, a Roth conversion involves moving money from a pre-tax retirement account (typically a traditional IRA) to a Roth IRA, a tax-exempt retirement account. Put another way, by converting assets from "pre-tax" status to "tax-exempt" status, you're voluntarily paying tax now in exchange for a zero tax bill for the rest of your life. Needless to say, this can seem like an appealing option. Below, we'll discuss how this plays out in practice and what you should consider before converting.Continue reading