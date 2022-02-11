Why a Small Announcement Could Have Big Implications for Take-Two Interactive's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some big news dropped last week when Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) most important video game studio, put out a blog post discussing the future of its largest franchise: Grand Theft Auto (GTA). The post outlined recent updates for GTA Online, when GTA is coming to the next Xbox and Playstation consoles, and an update on the next game in the franchise. GTA is one of the top-selling video game franchises in the world, with GTA V having sold 160 million copies since its launch in 2013. Here's what Rockstar's blog post said and why it could have big implications for Take-Two's stock over the next few years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading