Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
01.06.2026 07:30:00
Why a Tesla and SpaceX Merger Would Not Be Great News for Tesla Shareholders
The upcoming SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) isn't going unnoticed by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), as there's natural speculation that Elon Musk (CEO of both companies) might seek to merge the two. A merger would bring some benefits for Tesla, but on balance, I don't think it would be good news for Tesla investors. Here's why.The two companies already collaborate on engineering matters and are part of the Terafab joint venture to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant. Terafab looms large in the discussion because Musk outlined that Tesla would build the research fabrication plant, with SpaceX taking "care of like the initial phase of the scaled-up Terafab."However, beyond that, it's a complex situation that requires both sets of shareholders to be satisfied. A merger would resolve the issue. Terafab will secure Tesla's and SpaceX's supply chains and reduce reliance on Asian foundries for chips used in Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) and Optimus, as well as SpaceX's orbital artificial intelligence (AI) and xAI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26
|Investors race to get exposure to SpaceX ahead of IPO (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26