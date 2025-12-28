Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
28.12.2025 21:11:55
Why a Top Biotech Holder Sold 115,000 Mirum Shares but Still Ended Up With $185 Million on the Line
On November 14, Boston-based Eventide Asset Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 114,922 shares of Mirum (NASDAQ:MIRM). Nevertheless, the net position value actually increased by approximately $50.70 million.According to an SEC filing dated November 14, Eventide Asset Management, LLC reduced its stake in Mirum (NASDAQ:MIRM) by selling 114,922 shares since the previous quarter. The move brought the fund’s position to 2.52 million shares, or $184.92 million, as of September 30.Eventide sold shares, bringing Mirum to 3.04% of AUM and making it the fund’s second-largest equity holding. The position was previously about 2.4% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
