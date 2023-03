Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Bumped Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On a piece of encouraging news from the laboratory, healthcare sector mainstay Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) saw its stock price rise by nearly 2% on Tuesday. That convincingly beat the S&P 500 index's performance on the day; the bellwether index went in the opposite direction, sliding by 0.3%.Abbott announced that late-breaking data from a clinical study indicate that the company's Navitor transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system is a safe and effective treatment for certain heart patients. Specifically, this concerns patients with severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis (a narrowing of the valve in the heart's main artery). Abbott added that the study indicated a 97% rate of procedural success with the system, accompanied by low rates of all-cause mortality and disabling stroke (both 1.9%) at 30 days. Continue reading