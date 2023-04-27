Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Looks Ridiculously Overpriced

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has had a volatile couple of years. It benefited from COVID-related tests boosting its sales, but last year it ran into manufacturing issues that affected its baby formula production and hurt sales in its nutritional segment. The business is now getting back to normal, but the problem is that its valuation still needs to come down significantly before it's a worthwhile buy.On April 19, Abbott released its first-quarter earnings numbers. Total revenue of $9.7 billion for the period ending March 31 was down 18% year over year, but that was largely due to the decline in its diagnostics business, where demand for COVID-19 tests has dropped off significantly -- sales in that segment were down close to 50%.One positive is that the nutrition business was up 3.8% as the company recovers from headwinds last year due to recalls and manufacturing stoppages related to its baby formula products. The company says it has been making "good progress recovering market share" in its pediatric nutrition business.Continue reading