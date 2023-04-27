|
27.04.2023 20:25:48
Why AbbVie Stock Is Crashing Today
Shares of the pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) fell by as much as 9% in early morning trading Thursday. The drugmaker's shares have recovered since hitting this intra-day low, but they were still down by a hefty 7.8% as of 1:14 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon.What sparked this sell-off? Ahead of the opening bell, AbbVie reported 2023 first-quater earnings that didn't sit well with some shareholders. The headline from AbbVie's latest financial report is that its flagship immunology medicine, Humira, saw a 26.1% dip in U.S. sales and a 20% drop in international sales during the three-month period, relative to the same period a year ago. Humira's sales plunged in the quarter in response to biosimilar (generic biologics) competition in both the U.S. and abroad. This event was widely anticipated by Wall Street analysts and industry insiders, but the stark reality of the situation apparently didn't sink in until today's earnings report. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!