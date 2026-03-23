AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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23.03.2026 19:30:00
Why AbbVie Stock Looks Like a Dirt Cheap Buy Right Now
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a top healthcare stock, but it isn't trading like one of late. This year, it's down 11%, and it has been underperforming the S&P 500, which is down only 4%. Investors have been bearish on healthcare stocks as a whole, with the Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF falling by 6% thus far. Concerns about healthcare reform and government cuts have been weighing on the sector.For investors, however, now can be an opportune time to buy low on a quality stock such as AbbVie. While it may not be doing well of late, that doesn't mean it can't still be a great buy for the long haul. Here's why this might be an underrated stock to buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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