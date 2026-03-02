Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
02.03.2026 18:00:00
Why AbbVie Stock May Be the Ultimate Option for Dividend Investors
Dividend stocks can make for great long-term investments. They can generate a steady stream of income for your portfolio, not only padding your overall returns but also providing you with a way to generate cash without having to sell any of your positions.Finding quality dividend stocks, however, can be challenging. A seemingly good dividend stock may suddenly cut or suspend its dividend if its operations are facing challenges and its results aren't strong. Then, not only can your dividend income come to an abrupt halt, but the stock could also end up in a freefall.One stock that looks to be in excellent financial shape and which could perhaps be the ultimate dividend investment to hang on to is AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). Here's why this pharmaceutical giant can be a great option to consider if you want a top dividend stock to buy and hold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu AbbVie Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|199,00
|1,74%
