AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
|
28.01.2026 22:42:00
Why AbbVie Stock Trounced the Market in 2025
One of the better-quality companies in the pharmaceutical sector, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) had a phenomenal year in 2025. Bolstered by numerous positive developments, the company maintained its popularity. Satisfied investors pushed the stock's price up by almost 29% across the year, easily topping the benchmark S&P 500 index's 16% gain. AbbVie had many factors lifting its business, and what's more, these are likely to continue at least supporting the stock price going forward. Here are the major stock-boosting developments for the company in 2025.Going into the year, many investors were concerned that the patent cliff AbbVie experienced with its ultra-popular Humira would be a serious drag on the fundamentals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
