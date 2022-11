Why Abiomed Stock Skyrocketed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) soared 50% on Tuesday after the medical device maker struck an acquisition deal with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). J&J will make a tender offer for Abiomed's publicly traded shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Abiomed's share owners would receive $380 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of roughly $16.6 billion.Abiomed shareholders will also earn an additional $35 per share in cash if certain sales and development milestones are reached.Continue reading