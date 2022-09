Why Academy Sports and Outdoors Popped as Much as 16.4% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO) rocketed higher by as much as 16.4% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The outdoors retailer posted strong second-quarter earnings this week, sending shares higher. As of 4:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, the stock was up 13% since last Friday's close.On Sept. 7, Academy Sports released its second-quarter earnings for the three months ending in June. Revenue was down 5.8% year over year to $1.69 billion, which at first glance might seem like bad news. However, Academy Sports is comparing to an extremely strong period in 2021 when people skewed toward outdoor activities during the height of COVID-19 restrictions. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the business is still looking quite strong, which is likely why investors are happy about the results.On $1.69 billion in sales, Academy Sports generated $247 million in pre-tax income for a margin of 14.6%. With all these profits, management is returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Through just the second quarter, Academy Sports returned $206 million to shareholders, or 5.3% of the stock's current market cap. This is an aggressive capital returns strategy that is being applauded by shareholders. Continue reading