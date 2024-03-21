|
21.03.2024 17:36:00
Why Accenture Stock Is Down Today
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) delivered solid quarterly results but forecast an uncertain future. Investors are largely focused on what's to come and sent shares of the consulting giant down 8% as of 11:45 a.m. ET.Accenture earned $2.77 per share in the quarter on sales of $15.8 billion, slightly better than Wall Street's estimate of $2.66 per share on revenue of $15.8 billion. The sales figure came in the middle of the company's range, fueled by strong growth in emerging markets and 11% growth in revenue from healthcare projects.But beneath the headline numbers, there were some signs of weakness. Revenue was flat in Europe and down slightly in North America, and large sectors, like communications and financial services, saw sales declines.
