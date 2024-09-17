|
17.09.2024 23:34:00
Why Accenture Stock Tumbled Today
Accenture's (NYSE: ACN) top news item Tuesday wasn't all that encouraging and in reaction, investors traded the company's stock down by more than 4% on the day. The storied consultancy is delaying its annual round of promotions, a move that could affect hundreds, if not thousands, of employees.That news initially came from Bloomberg, which wrote in an article published before market open that Accenture aims to delay most of its planned promotions by six months. Citing unidentified "people familiar with the matter," the article stated that the advancements would be announced next June rather than this coming December -- its traditional month for announcing such moves. An unnamed representative confirmed the change, saying that the shift in timing is permanent. This person added that June provides "better visibility of our clients' planning and demand."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten
|
17.09.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: mittags Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Accenture-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Accenture vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Accenture von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Accenture von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Accenture-Kapitalanlage von vor 3 Jahren gelohnt? (finanzen.at)