Why ACM Research Stock Jumped 22% in November

Shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) were gaining last month as the company known for making equipment that cleans semiconductor wafers posted solid results in its third-quarter earnings report and benefited from a broader rebound in the stock market and in chip stocks.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 22%. As the chart below shows, the stock outperformed both the S&P 500 and a popular semiconductor exchange traded fund (ETF), though it benefited from the rising tide in both investments.