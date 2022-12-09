|
09.12.2022 00:31:08
Why Activision Blizzard Stock Fell Today
Despite a day of gains for the broader market, Activision Blizzard stock (NASDAQ: ATVI) dipped in today's trading. The gaming publisher's share price fell roughly 1.5% on news that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will be challenging Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) buyout of the company in court. Meanwhile, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes closed out the daily session up roughly 0.8%, 1.1%, and 0.6%, respectively. In its recently published complaint against the proposed $68.7 billion buyout, the FTC alleged that allowing the deal to go through would hurt the competitive landscape in the video game industry and enable Microsoft to stifle its rivals in the space.The agency has filed a suit to block the deal in an administrative court, and developments on the regulatory front will likely continue to shape Activision Blizzard's stock performance in the near term. Activision Blizzard's valuation popped at the beginning of the year after Microsoft announced that it had agreed to buy the publisher for $95 per share. However, its stock has remained well below that level as the market has weighed the risks that the deal would be blocked by regulators. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Activision Blizzard Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Activision Blizzard Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Activision Blizzard Inc.
|71,38
|0,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.