|
25.02.2023 00:35:46
Why ACV Auctions Stock Blasted Higher This Week
A solid quarterly earnings report was the fuel driving shares of secondhand auto sales specialist ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) higher this week. Several analysts' price target raises added a bit of turbo to that drive. Ultimately ACV's share price motored ahead by more than 20% during the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.On Wednesday, ACV lifted the hood on its fourth-quarter and full-year results. The used car auctioneer suffered a slight decline in revenue on a year-over-year basis, which actually wasn't a bad showing given how weak the used vehicle market has been lately.And although its top-line figure came in under the average analyst estimate, the company posted a narrower-than-expected GAAP net loss. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ACV Auctions Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
00:35
|Why ACV Auctions Stock Blasted Higher This Week (MotleyFool)
|
23.02.23
|Why ACV Auctions Stock Surged Today (MotleyFool)
|
21.02.23
|ACV Auctions Earnings Preview (Benzinga)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: ACV Auctions A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ACV Auctions A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.22
|Ausblick: ACV Auctions A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)