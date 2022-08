Why ACV Auctions Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) were moving higher today after the online vehicle-wholesale marketplace posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. As a result, the stock was up 13.1% as of 1:05 p.m. ET.Revenue in the quarter rose 18% to $115.1 million, which was ahead of analyst estimates at $111.4 million, as well as the company's own guidance. Marketplace gross merchandise volume (GMV), the core driver of its business, was up 27% to $2.7 billion. However, that increase was entirely due to higher prices on vehicles as units sold fell 3% to 148,047. Continue reading