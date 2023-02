Why ACV Auctions Stock Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) were moving higher today after the wholesale digital auto auctioneer posted strong results in its fourth-quarter earnings report.As of 11:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, the stock was up 15%.In a challenging used-car market, ACV said revenue in the fourth quarter declined by 2% to $98 million, which was slightly below estimates at $99.3 million. Marketplace gross merchandise volume was down 29% to $1.8 billion as marketplace units sold fell 10% to 124,751, a reflection of falling prices and demand in the wholesale used-car market after prices soared in 2021. Continue reading