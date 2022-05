Why AdaptHealth's Shares Jumped 30% on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of medical equipment maker AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) climbed 30% on Tuesday. The company, which serves approximately 3.8 million patients annually through its 750 locations in 47 states, released its first-quarter report after the market closed on Monday.Three factors in the release pushed the stock higher: AdaptHealth posted a profit compared with a loss in the same quarter a year ago, it issued upgraded guidance for 2022, and it announced that it was planning $200 million of stock buybacks.