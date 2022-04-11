|
11.04.2022 22:40:37
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Shares Dropped 14.7% on Monday
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) fell 14.7% on Monday, dropping to $1.86. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.86.Image source: Getty Images.The company specializes in using cell therapies to fight various cancers. On Monday, it filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that mentioned a shelf-registration statement -- known as an S-3 by the SEC -- meaning that there's a strong possibility the company intends to sell additional stock to raise money.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!