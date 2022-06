Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Popping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the British cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having one of their best days in several months today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is currently up by a respectable 7.72% as of 2:05 p.m. ET Monday.To put this move into the proper context, the bellwether biotech indices -- the iShares Biotechnology ETF and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF -- are both essentially flat for the day at the time of this writing. Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading