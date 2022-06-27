|
27.06.2022 21:27:06
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Popping Today
Shares of the British cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having one of their best days in several months today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is currently up by a respectable 7.72% as of 2:05 p.m. ET Monday.To put this move into the proper context, the bellwether biotech indices -- the iShares Biotechnology ETF and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF -- are both essentially flat for the day at the time of this writing. Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!