Why Advance Auto Parts Lost 12% in February

Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) were sliding in February after the auto parts retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings and as the broader sell-off in the market over concerns about rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine seemed to weigh on it.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month down 12%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock was mostly flat through the first half of the month before sliding in the third week of February after its earnings report came out.Continue reading