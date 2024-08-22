|
22.08.2024 17:39:52
Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Just Crashed 16%
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) stock tumbled 15.8% through 10:35 a.m. ET after the company beat on sales but missed on earnings in its latest earnings release Thursday morning.Heading into the fiscal second-quarter results, analysts forecast the automotive parts retailer would earn $0.94 per share on just under $2.7 billion in sales in the period ended July 13. Advance Auto Parts nailed the sales target, but whiffed on profits, reporting just $0.75 per share. How did that happen? Well, starting on the top line, things didn't look too bad. Sales declined year over year, but only by a fraction of 1%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
