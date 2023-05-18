18.05.2023 18:06:28

Why Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Popped Today

Shares of pipe maker Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) were up 8.8% through 11:15 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported a big earnings beat this morning.Analysts had forecast that the infrastructure company would earn $0.77 per share on $562.8 million in sales in its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. In fact, it earned $1.06 per share, and sales were $617.6 million.  Not all the news was great. Although sales exceeded expectations, Advanced Drainage Systems' revenue still fell 9% year over year. Nevertheless, earnings nearly doubled as the company's cost of goods sold plummeted, and management whittled away at operating costs.Continue reading
