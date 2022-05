Why Advanced Micro Devices Is Shockingly Cheap Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough year for shareholders in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The semiconductor stock has fallen about 40% year to date, which underperforms the Nasdaq Composite loss of 27.6%. But the price drop doesn't seem to be tied to business performance. AMD turned in an exceptional first-quarter earnings report recently and raised its full-year outlook.The sell-off in AMD and other chip stocks seems like a preemptive move to get out before potential trouble starts. Investors have been concerned about a potential peak in demand for the semiconductor industry, given the recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China, ongoing supply shortages, and weak sales of personal computers (PCs).Still, market dips create opportunities to buy stocks on the cheap before they go back up in a new bull market. There are several reasons to like AMD right now .Continue reading