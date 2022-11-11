Why Advanced Micro Devices Rallied Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up strongly again on Friday even after Thursday's epic tech sector rally, rising 5.8% as of 1:05 p.m. EST.AMD unveiled the newest generation of its EPYC data center chips yesterday, and apparently the new specs were a hit with analysts and investors alike. AMD and its foundry partners have come to market faster than rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Its newest-generation data center processors could enable AMD to make even more market-share gains in the all-important data center segment than it has already made this year.In their presentation yesterday, AMD management said the new fourth-generation EPYC chips, code-named "Genoa," have 2.8 times the performance while using up to 54% less power than the existing Intel rival "Ice Lake." Of note, Intel's upcoming data center chip, code-named "Sapphire Rapids," should be much faster than Ice Lake. The chip has seen some delays and probably won't be released until the new year. AMD also announced several big customer buy-ins for Genoa, including all the biggest cloud-infrastructure platforms and leading server assemblers.Continue reading