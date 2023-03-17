Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Jumped 17% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) soared 17.5% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors turned their attention back to tech stocks. Investors are hoping that trouble in the banking industry will mean that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes and, in turn, tech stocks could return to better times. Positive comments from a tech analyst about the semiconductor industry likely contributed to AMD's share price gains this week as well. Investors focused their attention on the banking industry over the past week as Silicon Valley Bank failed, regulators shuttered Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank received $30 billion in deposits from other banks to help out its troubled business. If all of that weren't bad enough, Swiss Bank Credit Suisse said earlier this week that it's receiving a $50 billion lifeline from the Swiss National Bank.