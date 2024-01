Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Jumped 22% in December

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were surging last month after investors responded positively to the launch of its new Instinct MI300 accelerators designed to run advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models. The launch had been long anticipated by investors.AMD stock also benefited from broader market gains during the month, partly in response to the Fed's forecast of lower interest rates in 2024. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock gained 22% in December.As you can see from the chart below, AMD spiked 10% on Dec. 7 after its chip presentation and continued to rise from there.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel