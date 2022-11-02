Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Jumped Earlier This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up more than 5% at the market open on Wednesday, but had eased back to a gain of just 3.4% as of 2:17 p.m. ET. AMD reported third-quarter results on Tuesday that missed revenue and earnings estimates. However, that underperformance was expected following the preliminary report the company delivered earlier in October. Management also cut guidance for the fourth quarter, but the shares rallied anyway. With the stock down 57% year to date and trading at a modest valuation, the market is clearly focusing on the stock's attractive valuation and its looming opportunities to gain market share in the data center space.CEO Lisa Su said that revenue and gross margin were below the company's expectations. Su attributed the weakness to soft PC demand and "substantial inventory reduction" across the supply chain. Continue reading