Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Popped Higher This Week

The 2023 artificial intelligence (AI) hype train cannot be stopped. Shares of leading semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) popped as much as 12.6% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.As of this writing, the stock is up a whopping 65% year to date (YTD) and now sports a market cap of $170 billion, likely due to investor enthusiasm around the company's potential growth from the recent AI boom. There were no material updates from the company this week.With the growth of language learning models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, the excitement around AI has reached a new fever pitch. Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI, while Alphabet continues to release products with new AI tools like Google Bard.Continue reading