02.02.2022 17:39:13
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Popped Over 5% Higher Today
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 5% this morning as of 11:25 a.m. ET, and were up as much as 11% earlier in the day. AMD reported its financial results for the final quarter of 2021, which turned out to be yet another epic year for the chip designer.AMD's revenue reached a new quarterly record in the fourth quarter: $4.8 billion, a 49% year-over-year increase (which compounds the 53% increase in Q4 of 2020). Full-year 2021 revenue ended up being 68% higher to $16.4 billion (compounding the 45% gain for full-year 2020). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
