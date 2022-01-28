|
28.01.2022 19:29:24
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Overall, it was a positive week of news for AMD.The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. None of this was enough to satisfy a market that really hates growth stocks right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.01.22
|Is This the Best Thing to Happen to AMD Investors? (MotleyFool)
|
29.01.22
|Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD (MotleyFool)
|
29.01.22
|Earnings Outlook: AMD is about to wander into a minefield (MarketWatch)
|
28.01.22