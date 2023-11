Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged Nearly 12% This Week

Shares of processor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) surged this week, finishing Thursday trading 11.8% higher than at the beginning of the week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.AMD has been successful over the past few years with renewed leadership in the CPU space, graphics GPUs and gaming expertise, and the addition of field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) with the acquisition of Xilinx in early 2022.However, its earnings report this week was really all about one thing: the MI300.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel