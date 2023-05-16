Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were rallying today, up 6% as of 12:47 p.m. ET.There wasn't any meaningful news that came out of the company, as AMD reported earnings on May 2, in which it gave a lackluster forward outlook. However, some recent analyst commentary on the recovering PC market, as well as AMD's prospects in artificial intelligence, seem to be lighting a fire under the stock since then. In addition, it's 13F season, in which leading hedge funds disclose their buys and sells from the previous quarter. AMD attracted some high-profile names in Q1 that may be causing more optimism today.