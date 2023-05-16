|
16.05.2023 20:37:19
Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged Today
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were rallying today, up 6% as of 12:47 p.m. ET.There wasn't any meaningful news that came out of the company, as AMD reported earnings on May 2, in which it gave a lackluster forward outlook. However, some recent analyst commentary on the recovering PC market, as well as AMD's prospects in artificial intelligence, seem to be lighting a fire under the stock since then. In addition, it's 13F season, in which leading hedge funds disclose their buys and sells from the previous quarter. AMD attracted some high-profile names in Q1 that may be causing more optimism today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!