Why Aerie Pharmaceuticals Was Soaring So High This Week

There's nothing like a premium-priced acquisition to blast a stock's price higher. That was the dynamic this week with eye-care-focused medicine maker Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of late Thursday Aerie's share price was up a whopping 37% week to date after the company announced it was being acquired by a peer.Aerie started out the week in style, with itself and owner-to-be Alcon (NYSE: ALC) trumpeting the deal in a joint press release. Alcon is paying $15.25 per share for Aerie, which -- matching the stock's post-announcement rise -- is 37% above its price as of last Friday's market close. All told, the buyout is worth around $770 million in equity value.For that price, Alcon is obtaining a specialty pharmaceutical company that has two products on the market. Both, Rhopressa and Rocklatan, treat pressure to the eye that can result from glaucoma. While neither of the pair is a blockbuster, they do sell; according to Aerie's latest guidance, the drugs should bring in net product revenue of $130 million to $140 million this year.Continue reading