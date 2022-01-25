|
25.01.2022 17:00:41
Why Aerojet Rocketdyne Shares Are Crashing Today
Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE: AJRD) fell 15% at the open on Tuesday due to fresh doubt about the company's pending $4.4 billion deal to be acquired by Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). Regulators are unlikely to sign off on the deal before a late January deadline, meaning there is a chance this could be headed to court.In December 2020, Lockheed announced plans to acquire Aerojet for $56 per share in cash, a premium of 33% to the target's closing price prior to the announcement. The deal makes a lot of sense for both parties. Lockheed would be investing in space, one of the few areas ripe for sustained growth. And Aerojet would transition from being a niche provider of rocket propulsion systems to part of a larger, more diversified defense contractor.A solid-state rocket engine test. Image source: Aerojet Rocketdyne.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!