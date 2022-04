Why AeroVironment Shares Flew Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are getting significant use in the war in Europe, a sign that the company is on its way to fulfilling the promise investors have long seen in AeroVironment. The stock is moving higher as a result, with AeroVironment shares up more than 10% for the week as of mid-day Thursday.AeroVironment has long been viewed as one of the more speculative investments in the usually staid defense industry. The company makes a range of small-to-medium-sized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used for reconnaissance and weapon delivery. There's great potential in the tech but also a lot of competition. And AeroVironment has faced turbulence in trying to build its government sales.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading