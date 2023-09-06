06.09.2023 17:01:54

Why AeroVironment Stock Is Soaring Today

Drone maker AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) reported quarterly results that easily topped expectations and showed impressive growth to its backlog. Investors are excited about what is to come, sending shares up as much as 30% on Wednesday.AeroVironment makes a range of small to midsize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military and commercial customers. The company's products have been a key part of the U.S. government aid package to Ukraine, and the war has arguably improved AeroVironment's standing as a defense contractor by proving the effectiveness of its products.Late Tuesday, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1 per share on revenue of $152.3 million for its fiscal first quarter, which ended July 29. The results easily topped Wall Street expectations for a $0.26-per-share profit on sales of $128.5 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

