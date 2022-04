Why Affimed Stock Is Heating Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of German cancer immunotherapy company Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) were up by a healthy 7.1% as of 11:59 a.m. ET Monday. The biotech's stock was flying higher in response to a positive clinical update for its lead blood cancer therapy, AFM13.AFM13 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody that links natural killer cells to tumor cells. Affimed provided its latest progress report via an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting over the weekend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading