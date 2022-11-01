|
01.11.2022 23:23:35
Why Affirm Holdings Stock Tumbled on Tuesday
Fintech stock Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had quite the up-and-down trading session on Tuesday. After optimism spread through the sector following an encouraging earnings release from one peer, darker news from another dampened the rally. At the end of the day, Affirm's share price was down by more than 3%; this was notably worse than the 0.4% slide of the S&P 500 index. The good news peer in question is SoFi Technologies, which before market open published an estimates-beating third quarter. But then fellow member of the fintech club Upstart Holdings showed up to ruin the party. That company revealed in a regulatory filing that it aims to terminate 140 of its hourly employees, citing current economic conditions and -- more worryingly -- a decline in its loan volumes. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Affirm Holdings Inc
|17,53
|-0,40%
|On
|16,85
|-4,86%