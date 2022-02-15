|
Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings
Buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) has left many investors scratching their heads and licking their wounds over the past couple of days. The company leaked and then quickly deleted incomplete earnings data in a social-media post that caused the stock to pop, followed by a crash when the full earnings release came.Now the stock has fallen from the mid $70s to the low $40s in just a couple of days. Admittedly, earnings were a bit of a fiasco with how they came out, but beneath all of this is a rapidly growing business with lots of future potential. Here's why Affirm is a table-pounding buying opportunity today.Affirm is a buy now, pay later company, where consumers can receive rapidly approval for small loans to purchase items and pay them off over a set number of installments, which are often interest-free.Continue reading
