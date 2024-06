Why Affirm Shares Popped Today

Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company, surged higher today as investors celebrated the expanded collaboration between the company and tech giant Apple.Apple recently announced that Affirm 's BNPL payment service will be integrated into Apple Pay, making it easy for users to use buy now, pay later loans directly through their iPhones and iPads later this year.Affirm's stock was up 6.5% as of 2:44 p.m. ET.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel