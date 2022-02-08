|
08.02.2022 20:46:00
Why Affirm Stock Lost 36% in January
Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were taking a dive in January, tracking with a broader sell-off in high-priced growth stocks and payments stocks. There was no company-specific news out on the buy now, pay later (BNPL) specialist, but fears over rising interest rates and inflation seemed to push it lower. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Affirm stock fell 36% last month. As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell steadily over the course of the month before a recovery at the end of January.Continue reading
