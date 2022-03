Why Agenus Stock Is Crushing It Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of clinical-stage immunotherapy company Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) were up by a healthy 18% as of 1:09 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Investors are bidding up the biotech's stock today following the release of its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report. What appears to really be moving the stock, though, is a price target upgrade by financial firm H.C. Wainwright. In response to the impressive clinical progress of Agenus' anti-cancer checkpoint inhibitor platform, Wainwright raised its 12-month price target on the biotech's shares to $14 ahead of the opening bell this morning.