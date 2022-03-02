|
02.03.2022 20:10:00
Why Agenus Stock Is Crushing It Today
Shares of clinical-stage immunotherapy company Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) were up by a healthy 18% as of 1:09 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Investors are bidding up the biotech's stock today following the release of its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report. What appears to really be moving the stock, though, is a price target upgrade by financial firm H.C. Wainwright. In response to the impressive clinical progress of Agenus' anti-cancer checkpoint inhibitor platform, Wainwright raised its 12-month price target on the biotech's shares to $14 ahead of the opening bell this morning. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!