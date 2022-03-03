|
03.03.2022 22:43:49
Why AGNC Investment Stock Fell 13.3% in February
Events in February put a distinct chill on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that saw its stock price fall by 13.3% during the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.That swoon continued a trend for this high-dividend stock that has seen its share price continue a deterioration that began after it hit a 52-week high of $18.84 last June 9. AGNC shares hit a current 52-week bottom of $12.17 on Feb. 24 and have since recovered to about $13.27 on March 3.As an mREIT, AGNC makes its money through leveraged purchases and sales of residential mortgage-backed securities primarily from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. It pays dividends monthly, and the $0.12 a share it pays out on March 9 will mark its 23rd straight month at that level since cutting the dividend from $0.16 in March 2020. That gives it a current yield of about 10.92%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!