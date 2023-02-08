Why AGNC Investment Stock Was So Healthy Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A resilient real estate market makes for a strong real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, a situation that has brought the bulls into mortgage REIT AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). One of those optimists lifted his price target on the stock substantially on Tuesday, and as a result, its share price closed 2% higher.The lifter was RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee, who raised his target 33%. He now believes that AGNC is fairly valued at $12 per share, up from his previous target of $9. In doing so, Lee maintained his outperform (buy) recommendation on the stock. The reasons behind Lee's burst of bullishness weren't immediately apparent. But his move comes on the heels of a general rise in popularity for AGNC stock since the middle of 2022.Continue reading