12.01.2026 21:00:00
Why AI Could Be One of the Biggest Forces Shaping Markets in 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) has grown at an unprecedented pace, evolving beyond conversational tools like ChatGPT into a high-velocity, mission-critical partner driving breakthroughs across nearly every vertical. From coding and healthcare to smart infrastructure, scientific research, and quantum computing, AI is transforming how the world thinks and solves problems.2026, however, could be a year of reckoning as the narrative shifts from possibilities to profitability.Companies will begin to face pressure to deliver tangible returns from their AI investments even as they continue to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into the AI buildout. Goldman Sachs predicts that AI companies will invest over $500 billion in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
